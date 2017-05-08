Institute of Baking and Cake Art {IBCA}, not only offers various short-term and long-term courses but also has a full fledged store where you can buy everything under the sun. If baking and making desserts is your passion you have to head here to find all the ingredients you need. The institute also won the National Excellence Education Award for Baking and Confectionery Arts in Bangalore 2017.
Want To Bake Or Make An Exotic Dessert? Find Everything You Need At IBCA In Bangalore!
- Nearest Metro Station: Sir M. Visveshwarya
Make sure you patiently explore this store as they have over 3,500 products under one roof. They carry edible sugar craft for cakes, edible lace, fondant gum paste, fondant moulds and cutters, an array of piping nozzle tips, cupcake liners, modelling tools, cake moulds and also all the raw materials you need for baking like maida, almond flour, golden syrup, chocolate, caramel, cocoa powder, glazed cherry, tutty-fruity, cake gel, fresh cream, liquid glucose and a huge variety of essences and syrups.
This speciality supply store offers raw materials, tools, equipments, packaging boxes, recipe books, accessories and ready-to-use cake decorations. It is open throughout the week. They have a store in Marathahalli as well. They also have an online store, and they ship all over India. Whether you want to do a course or buy ingredients, IBCA is your one stop shop!
