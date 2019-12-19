Head To Pot-O-Noodles For Authentic Pan Asian Food On A Pocket Friendly Budget

Pot 'O' Noodles have a really nice ambience with a good seating capacity. Colorful contemporary Asian decor. In Appetizers we tried: 1. Prawn in Chilli Bomb Sauce: Deep fried prawns served with chilly sauce. the sauce was not too sweet or spicy. It was delicious. 2. Poached wontons in a bowl: Wantons served in flavourful broth. We tried chicken coriander & Pork Ginger. It was one of the best dishes. 3. Japanese Panko Fries (Pork): Juicy pork with crispy fried batter & served with katju sauce and wasabi mayo. It tasted great. In Mains we ordered: Burmese inspired curried Ramen (Khow suey) Chicken: Extra Large portion, 2 people can share this easily and would definitely love it. In Desserts we tried: 1. Panko fried banana with Tender coconut ice cream. It was delicious. 2. Green Tea Matcha Ice Cream: It was one of the best ice creams I ever had. Loved the matcha green tea flavor. 3. Wasabi Ice Cream: I never imagined Wasabi ice cream will be so yummy. It did not have the pungent flavor of Wasabi. Service was a bit slow. Staffs were courteous & attentive. Check for the portion size before ordering, some portions are huge which is enough for 2 people. Since the portions are huge this place is budget friendly.