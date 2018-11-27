Indulge In Delectable Food & Spend Quality Time With Your Squad At This Cafe

Cafes

Giselle Resto Cafe

Kammanahalli, Bengaluru
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

13, Captain Munshi Layout, Hennur Main Road, Kacharakanahalli, Kammanahalli, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

Giselle Resto Cafe is a cute little eatery with pretty outdoor and indoor space where you can sit and enjoy delicious food with your squad. The cafe boasts of a good ambience; it's peaceful and nice.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 500 - INR 1,000

