Indulge In Delectable Food & Spend Quality Time With Your Squad At This Cafe

Giselle Resto Cafe is a cute little eatery with pretty outdoor and indoor space where you can sit and enjoy delicious food with your squad. The cafe boasts of a good ambience; it's peaceful and nice.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Nearest Metro Station: Swami Vivekananda Road
INR 500 - INR 1,000
