Drop By This Pretty Dessert Spot For Cute Little Cupcakes Which Can't be Missed

Dessert Rose, a small cafe in Banashankari is quite a dessert variant. From tiny macaroons to large customized cakes, everything is worth trying. The place is quite small but the owner makes you feel really comfortable as soon as you enter. Coming to the food, all the desserts we tried was really good. Would go back to this place just for their chocolate tart. The lemon meringue tart had the perfect amount of sourness with a hint of sweet, just right to make your day better. The mango cheesecake is something different you can try out.