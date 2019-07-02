This Cute Rooftop Cafe Is A Perfect Spot To Hangout With Your Group

If you are searching for a perfect place to hang out with your gang nearby MG road, then Cafe Azure is the right choice for you. The rooftop restaurant with fine interiors will make you feel relax. You can look for continental and Mediterranean cuisine food varieties ranges from Pasta, Pizzas, Nachos, Burgers, Salads, Mojitos, etc. Must try: Cheese loaded jalapeños, Penne Arrabbiata Pasta, and Green Apple Mojito Apart from food, they also offer a wide variety of sheesha for people above 18 on weekends.