Men, Look Red Carpet Ready With Bespoke Outfits From This Store

Helmed by Pramod Bafna (who also runs Groom Concepts, by the way), Warp & Weft is a store near CKP that boasts of warm wooden interiors with neatly displayed panels of fabric swatches and fine textiles for men. Lads, if you're looking for a premium shopping experience, this is where you should head to.

The idea is that from the moment you enter the store, you get a complete and personal experience. This includes everything from design consultation, bespoke tailoring and even customised shoes. As for the fabrics they have in store, we spotted twill silks, dupion silks, chiffon, georgette and linen. All of them are made with natural fibres, and you'll even find woollen blend fabrics that are anti-crush and subtly perfumed.

If you're looking for ready-to-wear options, they have a separate section that features pocket squares, jackets and shirts in cotton and linen. Apart from this, you'll find a range of handmade accessories like unisex handprinted silk shawls, scarves and ties to lend a stylish edge to your outfit.