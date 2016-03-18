If bumming by the beachside or the gentle waters of a river/lake is not your idea of fun and you love an excitement filled exploration of the waters, then this post is just for you. A short drive away from Bangalore, you can dive in deep sea or a take a tour of the waters in banana boats, kayaks, canoes and coracles. LBB swims around to find the best water sport activities to be found close to Bangalore.
Make A Splash At These Water Sport Hubs Around Bangalore
Dandeli
A hub for a host of adventure activities, Dandeli is sure to pump up your adrenaline. While the calming waters of the man-made Supsa reservoir are ideal for kayaking, canyoning at the Sathkonda with the gushing water drenching you has its own thrill. Of course, you can’t go away without white water rafting across the waters of the River Kali.
Driving time: 7 hours {approx.}
Coorg
For first time rafters, Dubare, in North Coorg, is ideal. Traversing the easy rapids, of the River Kaveri and floating in the waters is a fun-filled experience. For those of you with a bit of experience, the fierce waters of the Kithu-Kakkattu River {also known as Upper Barapole} offer a heart-stopping ride. Surrounded by the lush Brahmagiri forest, you’ll encounter rapids like Morning Coffee, Grass Hopper, Ramba Samba, Wicked Witch, and Big Bang.
Driving time: 5 hours 30 minutes {approx.}
Colva Beach
South Goa’s picturesque Colva Beach is a great place to take a spin on a jet ski or on speed boats. If you’d like to roam the skies, there are parasailing facilities too.
Driving time: 9 hours 30 minutes {approx.}
Mangalore
In the recent past, Panambur beach has become the hotspot for many activities – from kites festivals to international surfing events. So, on a beachside holiday to Mangalore don’t forget to stop up and head out into the waters for kayaking, a boat ride, or zipping around on a jet ski. If you are an avid surfer, Panambur’s waters are perfect for catching a wave. But if you want to pack in a few surfing lessons, head towards the Shaka Surf Club at Kodi Bengre, a short drive away. You can read all about the Shaka Surf Club here.
Driving time: 7 hours {approx.}
Kovalam
A popular weekend getaway, the beach town of Kovalam is ideal if you want to lounge along the shores or enjoy a calming swim in the sea. If you’d like to amp up the fun, however, you can explore the waters in sailboats, go windsurfing, and even sign up for water skiing.
Driving time: 11 hours 30 minutes{approx.}
Cherai Beach
Located just outside Kochi, the beach at Cherai is pristine and has long been known as an angler’s paradise. In the recent past though, Cherai has given adventure lovers a reason to come by thanks to its lineup of watersports including jet skiing, and kayaking.
Driving time: 9 hours 15 minutes{approx.}
Sitanadi
The river Sita originates in Agumbe and its 70-odd kilometer stretch is said to be one of the most thrilling white water rafting experiences in South India. Surrounded by thick, green forests, you can navigate the rapids for anywhere between four to six hours.
Driving time: 7 hours {approx.}
Bheemeshwari
Looking for a day outing that’s filled with thrills? Then, Bheemeshwari may just be the answer. You can take a bumpy, heart-stopping ride down the River Cauvery aboard your inflated raft and your oar in hand.
Driving time: 3 hours {approx.}
Kabini
Chart your own course through the quiet waters of the Kabini river with a kayak ride. While you row along, you can feast your eyes on the stunning visuals the backwaters and the surrounding forest affords.
Driving time: 2 hours 30 minutes {approx.}
Honnemaradu
In the midst of green hills and overlooking the waters of the Linganamakki reservoir, Honnemaradu stands. Over the years, it has become a must-visit spot for watersport lovers who come by for the kayaking, canoeing, and windsurfing facilities.
Driving time: 7 hours {approx.}
Maravanthe
One of Karnataka’s best looking beaches {with the Arabian sea on one side and the Suparnika River on the other}, Maravanthe is a slice of paradise. It’s also one of the rare places, around Bangalore, where you can enjoy snorkelling and diving. Apart from this, there’s kayaking and surfing as well.
Driving time: 8 hours 45 minutes {approx.}
Karwar
For long Karwar has lived in the shadows of its more attractive neighbours – Gokarna and Goa. But no more! It has now emerged as an excellent spot for watersport activities. At the gorgeous Devbagh Beach, for example, you can dive in for a snorkelling expedition and also enjoy banana boat ride, speed boat rides, and kayaking.
Driving time: 8 hours 30 minutes {approx.}
