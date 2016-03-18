In the recent past, Panambur beach has become the hotspot for many activities – from kites festivals to international surfing events. So, on a beachside holiday to Mangalore don’t forget to stop up and head out into the waters for kayaking, a boat ride, or zipping around on a jet ski. If you are an avid surfer, Panambur’s waters are perfect for catching a wave. But if you want to pack in a few surfing lessons, head towards the Shaka Surf Club at Kodi Bengre, a short drive away. You can read all about the Shaka Surf Club here.

Driving time: 7 hours {approx.}