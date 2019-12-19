We Found A Designer Who Does Funky Wears For Men & Women As Well As Gender Neutral Clothing

For those who like their #OOTD to be on fleek, you've got Mohrang By Ria to put on your speed dial. The designer does contemporary clothing for both men and women which she showcases during flea markets and pop-up events across the city (that's how we found her). The collection is ready to wear for both men and women with the men's collection limited to just shirts and kurtas. You'll see the menswear range has a very traditional meets contemporary design aesthetics going on, which we are digging that! We'd love to rock one of those shirts for a party! It's the women's collection where the designer goes all out in terms of designs and the range. You've got her signature collection of business casuals to browse through which includes trousers and tops. Dresses, shirt tops, jumpsuits, and a whole range of contemporary designs form rest of the collection. Fabric like khadi, prints like kalamkari and floral as well as digital prints on linen feature extensively on the collection. Moreover, for those who love detailing in their clothing, you've got the designer doing different collars, pleats, lapels, and even buttons. Lastly, you have also got accessories such as hair ties, chokers, bowties, and scarves to order and pair with your outfit.