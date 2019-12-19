Party In Koramangala Then Check Into This Hostel For Just INR 300 A Night

We Stay Hostel is a triangle shaped building located in the heart of Koramangala (near the buzzing JNC junction). Mostly open to backpackers and artists, it also caters to entrepreneurs and techies who have come to town for meetings. Since all the staff members at the hostel are business oriented and well-travelled, they’ve opened up a co-working space on the ground floor called ‘Start-Up Land’. Feel free to have clients over and host events here.

The four-floored structure has the incubator on the ground floor while the second, third and fourth floors have bunk beds. The open terrace space on the fourth floor is their common area with stools, fairy lights and a canopy of trees to create privacy. When we visited, we bumped into a rapper and RAW agent so you’re bound to bump into fun company. All this and more for INR 300 a night has convinced us to do a staycation here to meet strangers and have new experiences.

