Tamil Nadu’s Sandy Beaches To Kerala’s Backwaters: South India’s Most Stunning Wedding Venues

One of Kerala’s best known seafronts, Bekal is populated with luxury hotels and resorts. The one that stands out is the Taj property on Kappil Beach. Taj Bekal is basically 25 acres of sheer serenity by the beach. Perfect for an outdoor wedding, you can choose to have an intimate ceremony on the sandy shores or you tie the knot at one of their ballrooms. This place is best for smaller wedding parties since they have only around 70 rooms.