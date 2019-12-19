Wedding Shopping? From Choker To Pretty Earnings, They Have It All!

Jewellery Shops

Isharya

Mahadevapura, Bengaluru

Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield Main Road, Mahadevapura, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Isharya is an amazing jewellery brand and that is all you need to check out this wedding season! The range is unbeatable and designs, OMG. You need a choker for that wedding outfit, they have it! You need earrings for that office meeting, they have it! The statement pieces will make you stand out. This jewellery brand is just perfect!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹3,000+

image-map-default