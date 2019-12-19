Weekend Getaway To Kuduremukha To Escape Pollution And Be Closer To Nature

A beautiful place in the western ghats of South India, and the second highest peak of Karnataka. Kuduremukha is a place covered with the serene beauty of nature, away from crowd and pollution. Great escape for Mountain lovers. Total trek distance is 26 kilometres which you have to cover in one day as there won’t be any stay at the peak. You have to take a local guide along with you and of course, take permission from the forest department for trekking. Locals are very helpful here. They provide stay and food at their home as you won’t find any other hotel there. It’s a remote place where you don’t even get a mobile network. Trekking trail is moderate, expect two stiff mountains to climb. Take bath under the waterfall post hiking which makes it a crazy experience. Overall, its the best place to go for trekking, on your way back you can cover Belur and Halebeedu temple.