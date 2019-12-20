Misty Hills, Morning Yoga, And Views: Weekend Getaways Goals At This Coonoor Villa

Mist covered hills are what you wake up to when you check into The Xanadu in Coonoor. The private villas are luxurious in every way and it's good for a quick weekend getaway or if you are planning on taking a few days off from the city life. Perched on top a cliff, The Xanadu offers private villas that are perfect to check in with the family, the gang or even bae. These villas are well-furnished with three bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms and can comfortably house six adults. We love the fact that unlike the heritage properties that dot Coonoor, The Xanadu is very contemporary.

High-vaulted ceilings visually and intangibly make the space bigger and more open. The blooming garden out in the front, the mist-covered hills, and the general serene vicinity can all be seen through the full-length windows. Sunrise and sunsets from the comfort of the cosy bed are an added bonus thanks to the windows. Oh, and during the night, the property becomes the perfect spot for stargazing.

Skip the town for once and enjoy the activities within the premises. If reading a book by the hills is on your bucket list, then Xanadu’s well-stocked library is there to tick that off your list. The Coonoor trails are perfect for trekking or you could stroll through the tea gardens. The surrounding areas of forests, lakes, and tribal settlements can part of your itinerary in case you here for an extended weekend. Oh, and did we tell you that the lawn is perfect for morning yoga? Not that you need to be into it, but you know, misty morning yoga sessions do sound fun and refreshing.