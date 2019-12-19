Heading To Kochi? Stay In Villa With Pools Inside At This Sea-Facing Resort

We know we you say you are going to Kochi for the weekend, it's actually to check out the beaches and Fort Kochi. Why not check into a resort that's next to a beach and only about an hour away from the cultural capital of Kerala? We give you Cherai Beach Resort which is next to Cherai Beach and just a cab ride away from Jew Town, Mattancherry, and Fort Kochi's best eating spots. The swanky resort offers various villas, and our favourite is the Pool Villa, which is spacious, romantic and comes with a mini pool and jacuzzi inside. The backwater facing balcony is a bonus. Hello, staycation with bae!

There are other villas too and we particularly like the Sunrise Villas, so named because you can watch the sun rise from the bedroom. It's built like a traditional Kerala home too. The property is a massive one and while of course hitting Cherai Beach should be definitely on the cards, we say take things slow. Detox at the Ayurveda centre, do a lap in the swimming pool and chill by the backwaters on hammocks and swings. You can also go on houseboat rides on the backwaters. Just ask the friendly front desk and they will be more than happy to help you out.

