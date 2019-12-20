Weekending At Mamma Roti!

Fast Food Restaurants

Mamma Rotti Family Restaurant

Vidyaranyapura, Bengaluru
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Patriot Plaza, 2nd Main Road, Vidyaranyapura, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Want to feast at the weekend at a very good deal? If the answer is yes! Then Mamma Roti Restaurant is the best place to go. This place is very to-go restaurants where the staff is so friendly and helpful. The mamma roti restaurant serves one of the best biriyanis in Banglore. It also has a wide variety of seafood dishes and you can feast on Indian Bread like a king.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

