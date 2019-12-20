Want to feast at the weekend at a very good deal? If the answer is yes! Then Mamma Roti Restaurant is the best place to go. This place is very to-go restaurants where the staff is so friendly and helpful. The mamma roti restaurant serves one of the best biriyanis in Banglore. It also has a wide variety of seafood dishes and you can feast on Indian Bread like a king.
Weekending At Mamma Roti!
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery Available
Under ₹500
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
