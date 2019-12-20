Affordable, chic, and in-style, Westside Home makes doing up your home a breeze thanks to its aesthetically appealing and functional home decor collection.
Give Your Crib A Pinterest Worthy Look With This Chain Store's Affordable Home Decor
- Nearest Metro Station: Cubbon Park
Westside’s huge store in Commercial Street has us going back almost every month, and their home decor section is giving us some major house #goals. They have an array of products across furniture, living, dining, bedding, bathroom and kitchen. We’re in love with the way they display whole collections together – you might need just the lamp, but you’ll want the matching candle stands, tablecloth, cushion covers and tea light holders. What really caught our eye are the products with a metallic touch to them. They have beautiful cushion covers in neutral colours like brown and grey embellished with sequins that’ll add just the right amount of jazz to your room without making it look garish.
Kitchen Hitchin'
Westside’s kitchen range is so beautiful, we had to dedicate a whole other section just to write about it. Score glass milkman’s bottles, labelled metallic canisters, ceramic bowls, wooden trays and spoons, and even the most adorable brass caged bread baskets. These, too, come in collections so you can pick from a countryside-esque style, a very contemporary metal and ceramic style, and even a beautiful copper and steel set, to name a few. We may have also bought one too many wicker baskets because they make much prettier storage units than cardboard boxes.
