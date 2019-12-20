Give Your Crib A Pinterest Worthy Look With This Chain Store's Affordable Home Decor

Westside’s huge store in Commercial Street has us going back almost every month, and their home decor section is giving us some major house #goals. They have an array of products across furniture, living, dining, bedding, bathroom and kitchen. We’re in love with the way they display whole collections together – you might need just the lamp, but you’ll want the matching candle stands, tablecloth, cushion covers and tea light holders. What really caught our eye are the products with a metallic touch to them. They have beautiful cushion covers in neutral colours like brown and grey embellished with sequins that’ll add just the right amount of jazz to your room without making it look garish.