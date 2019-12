We’re landlocked and we have no mountains, but what the city does have is significantly more lung space, and you’ll get to ‘the hill’ before you can even reach the airport. Make a half-day of it by setting out early in the morning to watch the sunrise. Or better still, set out at about 3 in the afternoon, hire a cycle and ride up the hill from the base. Or trek up it, taking short (tough) cuts and stop for photo-ops on precariously balanced rock formations all the way to the top. The religiously inclined can even pop into the myriad little temples and the main Bhoga Nandeeshwara Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva. There is also Tipu’s Drop where the warrior is said to have tipped prisoners over to their death. On a more positive note, there’s a palace and even a spot to take off for paragliding. Then, watch the sun go down and the city transform into a light show.

