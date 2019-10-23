Fine Dine To Fast Food: Where To Eat

If you live around the Bannerghatta Road stretch, Vega City Mall is quite likely to be on your list of favourite places to hang out at. Not only does it have the best places to shop at (for accessories, and clothing for men and women), but it also has plenty of restaurant options. It makes sense – after all, you need to fuel up every now and then, in the middle of your shopping haul! Here are some of our favourite places to belt at in the mall:

