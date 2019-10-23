If you live around the Bannerghatta Road stretch, Vega City Mall is quite likely to be on your list of favourite places to hang out at. Not only does it have the best places to shop at (for accessories, and clothing for men and women), but it also has plenty of restaurant options. It makes sense – after all, you need to fuel up every now and then, in the middle of your shopping haul! Here are some of our favourite places to belt at in the mall:
Fine Dine To Fast Food: Where To Eat
BEiR
Located right at the entrance of the mall, #BEiR is our pick for a nice little date spot in the mall. The ambience is pretty (in fact, it’s downright Insta-friendly) and it’s perfect to sit back and munch on some Crunchy Peri Peri Wings or a Mushroom & Spinach Cheese Ball Slider. P.S.: Last we heard, they were still waiting for their liquor license. Once that happens, you best believe it’s going to be super lit!
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Chianti
When it comes to trusty Italian food, blindly go for Chianti. The one at Vega City Mall can be a little crowded, so ideally make a reservation beforehand or go on a weekday. Service though, is impeccable. And you’ll instantly forget about your hanger as you stuff yourself with stringy Mozzarella Fritta or lamb chops. And if it's been a really stressful shopping sesh, they serve wine too!
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Food Court
So you want to stuff yourself quickly before you head upstairs for your movie. Quickly head to the food court and choose from any of our fast food faves – McDonald’s, Burger King, Domino’s or Taco Bell. Looking for something different? There’s also WAFL, Anjappar, Soup Station, Shanghai Times, Juicy Momos, Nagas, Bao & Grill, Smoke and Marhaba. Phew! Now that we’ve caught our breath, we might as well add that there are dessert options too like Krispy Kreme, Cold Stone Creamery and Gelato Italiano. Or you could just down a milkshake or five at Keventers.
Galito's
Flamed Grilled Chicken and African food – if these six words aren’t enough to lure you in, we don’t know what will! Vegetarians, go for the Paneer Espetada and Cheesy Toast. They won’t disappoint. For the non-vegetarians, don’t miss out on the Chicken Combotada or the Chicken and Pineapple Sosaties! Needless to say, it’s best to go here on an empty stomach and pig out.
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
Starbucks
You’re at a mall, so you might as well get basic. Head to Starbucks and choose from a crazy range of flavours and combinations to get exactly what you want. We usually order the Iced Vanilla Latte or the Espresso Frappuccino.
- Price for two: ₹ 900
Smoor
It’s the festive season, so... Okay, we’re not going to blame it on that. There shouldn’t really be a reason to binge on some yum desserts. Whether your sweet tooth craves for some chocolate, pralines, gateaux or cake, just head to Smoor and we guarantee you’ll get the sugar rush you’re craving for.
- Price for two: ₹ 900
Taco Bell
In need of good, delish, greasy food that just hits the spot? Well, then, Taco Bell is your answer. And let's just admit it: nothing is as filling as some good Mexican food. Go on, then. Head here and binge away!
- Price for two: ₹ 600
