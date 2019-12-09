Drop By This Beautiful Brewery For Amazing Crafted Beer & Fab Food!

Whattay kitchen & brew located in Kanakapura road next to Holiday village! Surrounded by greenery & spread across 2 floors! One the Best brewery in South Bangalore! As soon as I stepped in I was very much impressed, be it their ambience, vast space or seating options. Seating options are just perfect. I can say you this place has an excellent vibe and it is very soothing! We started with few Mocktails followed by a few starters. The starters were so well cooked and fresh. quality and quantity-wise it was so best for the price. Starters were not over fried or spiced up and were cooked to perfection. They have 5 beers on their tap and stout is my favorite! Cocktails are presented innovatively and are blended perfectly. We order Indian breads with 3 types of veg curries, super soft Kulcha and Roti with lip-smacking gravy. To be very honest I didn't expect the main course to be so beautiful in a brewery! Try Veg Panang curry served with butter rice which was so so good. We ordered 3 desserts. Brownie with ice cream, chocolate cigars, and apple pie. It was the first time I tried a chocolate cigar, very Light and flaky layers of dough served with warm chocolate. The place is maintained very well and the staff is very courteous. There is nothing I could complain about! Highly recommend:)