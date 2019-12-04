Jyotipuram gets the New Brewery With Stunning Decor & Fab Food!

Whattay : Jyotipuram gets the New Brewery. It has a huge property with beautiful greenery. Huge seating space with different seating areas. Each area of seating is different and beautiful and has its charm. They have 5 Beers on Tap for now. Perfect for family, friends, big groups or even for a date. They have amazing food spread and drinks. Service is very professional and prompt. Must try, Cocktail * Twisted Mary * Rummy Bae Mocktail * Virgin Ying Yang Food * Namma Potato Wedges * Paneer Tikka * Butter Naan * Dal Makhani * Paneer Lababdar * Nutty Chocolate Cigars