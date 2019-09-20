This New Brewery In Kanakapura Road Is Definite Goals!

With the city teeming with breweries, each one has to make itself stand out from the generic. Whattay Kitchen & Brew - Kanakapura Road is the only & brand new Brewery on Kanakapura Road. While getting there is easy, Whattay comes before Holiday Village resort towards your right. As soon as you enter the Brewery, you are greeted with 25,000 Sq Ft of natural greenery. Designed as an ode to the garden City that Bengaluru once was, space features different types of trees. When I visited for lunch on weekend afternoon, the place was quite empty with a couple of seats occupied. Beer lovers must not miss their crafted beers. I had Belgian Wit & Stout. Both the Brews were really good in taste & fresh. I had some of the bar bites like: • Nachos - Nachos topped with Mayonnaise, Onions, Tomatoes, Coriander & Mustard Cheese. Served with Salsa Dip. • Andhra Chilli Chicken - I was expecting this to be good, but it was not up to the mark, Chicken was not marinated properly. Green Chill gravy for the base of the dish was spicy. • Garlic Cheese Bread - Small Bread topped with very less portion of cheese & topped with Garlic & Oregano flakes. Served with Mustard Cheese. • Corn Salt & Pepper - Sweet Corn deep fried & tossed with Salt & Pepper. It was too salty. • Kick Start Masala Bowl - Masala Peanuts mixed with Onions, Tomatoes & Chilli Powder. It was a good combination of beer. But peanuts were not boiled properly, raw peanuts were served.