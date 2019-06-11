Wheat Grain Ale And Raw Mango Hose Only At This Brewery

Bars

Brew Meister

Jayanagar, Bengaluru
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

523, 33rd Main Road, Jayanagar, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

When there are a bunch of breweries in the city, a new variety of Beer is introduced every other day. Here are a Multi-Grain Ale and Raw Mango Gose in Brew Meister which is a seasonal beer at Brew Meister Craft Beer and Kitchen. Multi-Grain Ale has a good amount of bitterness made with Ragi and Barley. Mango Gose is a sour Beer made with Raw Mango and it was perfect with an ABV of 5%. It has a touch of Mango and hence comes the sourness. Raw mango lovers here is your pick.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae

