Wheat Grain Ale And Raw Mango Hose Only At This Brewery

When there are a bunch of breweries in the city, a new variety of Beer is introduced every other day. Here are a Multi-Grain Ale and Raw Mango Gose in Brew Meister which is a seasonal beer at Brew Meister Craft Beer and Kitchen. Multi-Grain Ale has a good amount of bitterness made with Ragi and Barley. Mango Gose is a sour Beer made with Raw Mango and it was perfect with an ABV of 5%. It has a touch of Mango and hence comes the sourness. Raw mango lovers here is your pick.