For Post Work Plans, Brahma Brews Is Definitely a Chill Place To Hang Out

Nothing brings together like good food and beer. Brahma Brews is quite a huge place to be at. Really good service with good beer and good food. Stuff we eat and burped: Belgian Wit, Weizenbock and Fries, Egg Ghee Roast, Pork Roast, Chicken Wings, Mushroom Chilli, some cocktail, Nachos. Guys, you all should definitely visit this place post work to hang out or on weekends.