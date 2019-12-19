Nothing brings together like good food and beer. Brahma Brews is quite a huge place to be at. Really good service with good beer and good food. Stuff we eat and burped: Belgian Wit, Weizenbock and Fries, Egg Ghee Roast, Pork Roast, Chicken Wings, Mushroom Chilli, some cocktail, Nachos. Guys, you all should definitely visit this place post work to hang out or on weekends.
For Post Work Plans, Brahma Brews Is Definitely a Chill Place To Hang Out
Breweries
- Price for two: ₹ 1850
- Nearest Metro Station: Jayaprakash Nagar
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets
