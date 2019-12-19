For Post Work Plans, Brahma Brews Is Definitely a Chill Place To Hang Out

Breweries

Brahma Brews

JP Nagar, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

35/38, Opp. Brigade Palm Springs, 24th Main Road, JP Nagar, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Nothing brings together like good food and beer. Brahma Brews is quite a huge place to be at. Really good service with good beer and good food. Stuff we eat and burped: Belgian Wit, Weizenbock and Fries, Egg Ghee Roast, Pork Roast, Chicken Wings, Mushroom Chilli, some cocktail, Nachos. Guys, you all should definitely visit this place post work to hang out or on weekends.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets

