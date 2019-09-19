When Great Food Meets Amazing Ambience, Drop By ShakesBierre!

I have visited ShakesBierre several times now and each visit is better than the last one. Right from the ambience to the food, drinks and service, everything is top-notch. Whether it be a weeknight or a weekend, the place will always have a decent crowd. Spanning over two floors, the area is huge. It has a bar on both the floors serving some really good cocktails and some amazing in house brews. The service is really prompt and the staff extremely courteous. In terms of beer, The Bard was my favourite which was a German Weissbier. It was similar to the Hefeweizen that you'd get elsewhere with a slightly sweet and a subtle banana-like taste to it. For those who like stouts, Brisky Brutus (8.5/10) is the one that you should try as this was quite good too. It isn't very heavy and has a nice coffee-like aftertaste to it. The following section gives a brief overview of all the dishes that I tried: -Podi Idly (8.5/10): A great starter, prepared very well, and tasted really nice. Soft idlis tossed in a nice gunpowders mixture with Curry leaves and mustard seeds. This was served with regular coconut chutney and a tomato chutney. It's a great accompaniment for your drinks, especially for the vegetarians! -Tawa Lamb Chops (9/10): An absolute delight of a dish, this is a must-have for all non-vegetarians. The lamb chops were beautifully seasoned and just melted in the mouth. They were coated with a well-balanced spice mix that just makes my mouth water even now. It had a bit of spice, sweet and tang to satiate your taste buds perfectly. -Shakesbierre Chips (8.5/10): A mix of tapioca, raw banana and potato chips, this is a nice option to munch on. They are thinly cut and fried to perfection and don't feel oily at all. -Fish Tacos (8.5/10): I quite liked these even though the tacos were slightly thick. The fish had a nice fresh feel in the mouth and the tangy salsa along with a squeeze of lemon really escalates its taste. -Unloaded Chicken Nachos (8.5/10): These are my go-to snack everywhere, and the ones that I had here were not disappointing at all. They were nice and crispy, with loads of cheese sauce and salsa, hence covering each piece very well. -Lamb Boti Kebab (9/10): The lamb dishes here are just too good, with this one as well being extremely succulent. The kebabs just melted in the mouth and were extremely flavourful. They were covered with a nice amount of an Indian spice mix that had sufficient spice and a hint of chaat masala that tingles the taste buds really well. -Gosht Dum Biryani (8.5/10): Biryani for me is a must-have, and so I ordered this here. The rice was really fragrant and the mutton pieces really succulent. It smelled nice and earthy and had just the perfect amount of spices such that you wouldn't need any raita or salad to eat with it. For desserts I tried: -Blueberry Baked Cheesecake (8.5/10): Just loved the smooth and creamy consistency of this delicious dessert. The blueberry compote on top made it nice and fruity, while the fresh blueberries added to the visual appeal. The slice is quite big in size but overall, slightly pricey. Definitely worth a try though! -Shakesbierre Brownie (8.5/10): A extravagant dessert with loads of elements on the plate. We had brownie bits, honeycomb, meringue pipings and honey nut crunch ice cream on the plate. It looks beautiful and tastes amazing, and would recommend that you order this if on a date! Overall, I just can't wait to come back here again as you get both good food and drinks at decent prices. The ambience is stunning and has a sense of calm to it which makes you relax well. Being open on the sides, it helps you soak in the Bangalore breeze as well while relaxing with your friends or loved ones.