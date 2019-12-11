Winter Evenings Calls For Some Spicy & Tasty Quick Bites From Samosa Singh

Samosa Singh: Winter Evenings calls for perfect snacks to office. Was recommended by friends to try this famous Samosa Singh which is a food startup based on Bangalore. The humble samosa singh story is inspiring with wide range of options to choose from from their menu which includes both Veg & Non Veg. Ordered Veg Platter, Non-veg Platter & Chocosa. Veg Platter is good with different samosas in the box. However, Non-Veg platter is a winner. Chicken Kebab Roll & Chicken Chettinad is a must try.. Pav Bhaji is pretty nice with soft pavs. Loved the packaging of all the products. But wait, Chocosa is innovative & a must-try here. Those tiny cute samosa shaped desserts are love