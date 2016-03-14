When in Doubt, Order in Food just like the LBB Crew

One of the best food delivery services in town, Chef Kraft’s generous-portioned salads are full meals by themselves. Our favourites: the Teriyaki Noodle Salad with cashew nuts and golden garlic or the Couscous and Chickpea salad. Want to goa bit more gourmet, try their Indonesian Nasi Goreng, assorted sushi platter, Irani Kheema Pav, or the Japanese Fried Rice with Edamame and Yakitori chicken.

When: Delivery slots: noon-2pm, 7-9pm. You need to order at least a couple of hours in advance.

Price: INR 175 upwards