At the Little Black Book Bangalore office, we are always looking forward to lunch hour. Whether we are feeling healthy or want to pig out on some good ol’ greasy biryani during lunchtime, you will always find us on the lookout for a good place to order in at work. From chicken tikka rolls to brown rice salads and pork belly baos to roast chicken wraps, we have ordered it all. Here’s a sneak peek into how our weekly lunch orders look like.
When in Doubt, Order in Food just like the LBB Crew
Khan Saheb
The Chicken Tikka roll {make it a double in size} in a whole wheat paratha is our favourite order from this roll joint’s Brigade Road branch. We also like to order good ol’ chicken tikkas on the side, just to make this quick lunch a wee bit more awesome.
When: Monday to Sunday, 12.30-11.30pm
Price: INR 50 upwards
Ice n Spice
This popular joint on St Marks Road, does good pastas, burgers, sandwiches, wraps and desserts. We often go for their simple Chicken Burger {available in sizes regular to XXL}, Sundried tomato with pasta, and desserts. Plus, the budget pricing ensures that you can still eat grand near the end of the month, when your account balance is looking really sad.
When: 11am-10.30pm
Price: INR 100 upwards
Chef Kraft
One of the best food delivery services in town, Chef Kraft’s generous-portioned salads are full meals by themselves. Our favourites: the Teriyaki Noodle Salad with cashew nuts and golden garlic or the Couscous and Chickpea salad. Want to goa bit more gourmet, try their Indonesian Nasi Goreng, assorted sushi platter, Irani Kheema Pav, or the Japanese Fried Rice with Edamame and Yakitori chicken.
When: Delivery slots: noon-2pm, 7-9pm. You need to order at least a couple of hours in advance.
Price: INR 175 upwards
The White Room
This cutesy tearoom is right across our workplace and they do generously portioned salads {try their Ceasar or the Chinese salad with roast chicken, sprouts and fried noodles}, a hearty roast pumpkin soup, roast chicken wraps, and more. Bonus points go to their spicy, baked wedges too.
When: 9am-11pm
Price: INR 600 for two {approx.}
Chai Point
We love ordering in Chai Point flasks {from the Trinity Circle Metro station branch} when the four ‘o’ clock hunger pangs strike. Their masala chais and lemon teas are our favourite. A mini flask accommodates up to four cups of tea. Pair that up with some poha or an egg bhurji pao, and we are set to work another shift.
Price: INR 100 upwards for a mini flask.
