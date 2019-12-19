This Gastropub Super Cool To Hangout With Some Delicious Food

Antigravity gastropub is one-stop for food and beverage catering to all kind of preferences. From their signature cocktails to a wide spread of multi-cuisine dishes, there is no room for anyone to walk out disappointed. They even have drought beer to quench the thirst of the city’s chuggers. I loved the fact that they have a whole lot of variety going on their menu. They even have Sangria which topped the chart for me. Cocktails like Lychee and Cranberry was a killer combo. I must make a special mention of the service. The staff was extremely welcoming and pleasing. HIGHLIGHT DISHES Chicken Olivetti Drunken Garlic Prawns MUST TRY VEG Tandoori Platter Paneer Multani Tikka Rajma Galouti Subz Mava Seekh Tandoori Phool Chilli Basil Mushroom Tandoori Bharwan Mushroom Watermelon Feta Salad Honey Chilli Potato Veggie attack Pizza MUST TRY NON-VEG Egg Chilli Panko Fried Fish Peshwari Kalmi Kebab Prawn Skewers Tusliwala Jhinga Burnt Garlic Fried Rice Chicken Chilli Chicken Fish Amritsari