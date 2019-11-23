Head Over To Raahi For Their Signature Cocktails & Extensive Decor!

Raahi: Black and white pictures of wine goblets, food, and other impressive items welcome you into a magnificent dining area. Automatically, the eyes go to the three huge gorgeous chandeliers hanging over the bar counter on the left where the bottles are displayed neatly against a glass wall. On the right side, they arranged the dining furniture neatly in a row. The chairs and tables are red and brown showing elegance and class. There is an option to sit on high chairs and tables on the other side. I loved the bold usage of colours in their decor. There is also a cosy corner with sofas for big parties who prefer a little privacy. The menu is artistically curated by the chef especially the signature cocktails constituting the five elements of nature. The food spread is innovative where they blend religious cuisines with a modern twist. If you have any doubts, the people are more than happy to explain and suggest their House specialities. The presentation and the taste of the food were simply marvellous. Kudos to the chefs. The staff was exceptionally polite and welcoming. The complimentary amuse-bouche is cute. Must have: Chips & Dips, Yak Cheese Datchi-Tingmo-Gurung bread. Shvash and Coorgi