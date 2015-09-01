Where to Get Baking Paraphernalia in the City: Part 1

There was a time when the baking-obsessed in the city had it rough: either there were very few stores that reliably vended baking equipment, or those that did were so expensive as to be unaffordable {trust us: we speak from experience}.

Things have changed dramatically in the last couple of years, and there are now plenty of places you can go to stock up. Of course, that keeps pace with the explosive growth of baking in the city: from hobbyist bakers to full-fledged baking academies, the city has plenty for the baking addict.

In the first of a two-part series, we tell you where to score baking equipment – the nuts and bolts that make up every home baker’s arsenal – from measuring cups and spoons to cake pans and icing nozzles.

Nilgiris

The Brigade Road branch of the trusty supermarket chain is heaven for the baker on a tight budget. They stock inexpensive muffin tins (6 and 9 cups), cupcake liners by the hundreds, and a large variety of of icing nozzles.

Where: 171, Brigade Road

Contact: 080 25582283, 080 43478888

Nilgiris

Monarch Plaza, 57/1, Brigade Road, Shanthala Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

Foodhall

Our favourites at this sprawling market are the individual pancake pans with special heart-shaped grooves in them and the variety of silicone spatulas {indispensable for when the recipe asks you to “scrape down the bowl”, as pretty much every recipe asks you to}. If you’re fond of shaped molds – bears or hearts, for example – you’ll also usually find quite a few options here.

Where: Level 4, 1MG Road Mall, Trinity Circle, MG Road.

Contact: 080 22086533

Foodhall

1 MG Lido Mall, Level 4, Trinity Circle, MG Road, Ulsoor, Bengaluru

General Food Additives

This modest-looking store in Seshadripuram has saved us from many last-minute disasters. Besides an array of inexpensive cake pans {in circular, square, and loaf varieties}, they also have springform pans for your cheesecake-baking needs, a variety of cupcake liners, and even tools to work with fondant.

Where 168, 1st Main Road, Seshadripuram

Contact: 080 23367878

General Food Additives

168, Ground Floor, 1st Main Road, Seshadripuram, Bengaluru

CCDS

Fans of manufacturers such as KitchenAid and Wilton have plenty to cheer about here. Besides a massive collection of cake-decorating supplies, the store also carries a variety of fun packaging options {such as boxes for cookies, cakes, and cupcakes}.

Where: Imperial Court, Cunningham Road

Contact: 080 33700652

CCDS

Imperial Court, Near Geetanjali Jewellers, Cunningham Road, Bengaluru

Adam’s

One of Russell Market’s crown jewels, Adam’s has been around since 1920. The two-level store stocks every single thing your kitchen could possibly need, and includes an impressively thoughtful range of bakeware. Our favourites are the ramekins in a variety of sizes for individually-baked cheesecakes or creme brulee {they also often stock blowtorches for the burnt-sugar finish}, cake stands, and the sturdy ceramic pie tins and baking dishes.

Where: 19, Richards Square, Russell Market, Shivajinagar

Contact: +91 9902577576

Adams & Company

19, Richards Square, Shivaji Nagar, Bengaluru

New Arife Lamoulde

A wide range of bakery and chocolate making equipment is what you will find at this store. So, think basics like palate knives, measuring cups and moulds along with cake decorating tools, cookie cutters {in different shapes, too} and even packaging options to help you out in your baking ventures.

Where: 227, 7th Block, 1st Main Road, Koramangala

When: 11am – 8pm {closed on Sunday}

Contact: 080 41211122

Find them on Facebook here.