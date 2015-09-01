Where to Get Baking Paraphernalia in the City: Part 1

There was a time when the baking-obsessed in the city had it rough: either there were very few stores that reliably vended baking equipment, or those that did were so expensive as to be unaffordable {trust us: we speak from experience}.

Things have changed dramatically in the last couple of years, and there are now plenty of places you can go to stock up. Of course, that keeps pace with the explosive growth of baking in the city: from hobbyist bakers to full-fledged baking academies, the city has plenty for the baking addict.

In the first of a two-part series, we tell you where to score baking equipment – the nuts and bolts that make up every home baker’s arsenal – from measuring cups and spoons to cake pans and icing nozzles.