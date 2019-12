This online store can be your go-to for all kinds of amazing cotton and linen sarees for this summer. Byloom’s collection is vast and they’ve got so many different patterns that there’s definitely something for everyone. Animal prints on colourful cottons, single and double coloured linen numbers, and lovely wood cut printed sarees are just some of the things you can expect here. The best thing about Byloom cottons is that they drape so well; they don’t fluff out like usual stiff Bengal cottons. Their online stock always gets sold out really fast, sometimes within hours, so you gotta keep an eagle eye on their Facebook posts when a new collection goes up. The good news is that Byloom often brings their sarees in two-day exhibitions to Raintree around the year. And the prices are so reasonable too!

Price: Starts at INR 650

Shop online here.