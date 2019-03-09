Stop Saying Kannada Gottila: Learn The Language In Under 25 Days With These Apps And Sites

This group picked up on the typical excuse outsiders use when people speak to them in Kannada: Kannada Gottilla (which means "I don’t know Kannada" for those of you who STILL use that!). Using WhatsApp to teach you the language, with voice notes too, this one has lessons everyday. By the end of 25 days, you’ll know the basics of grammar and ideally, be able to hold a functional conversation with a native speaker.



Read more about it here.