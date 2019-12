One of the most popular places to spot the tiger, you’re most likely to see more than one here. The area spans about 100 square kilometres and when there’s around 50 tigers roaming {the park boasts of a highest density of these cats}, you can see why we’re always game to head here. There’s four zones you can enter from – Tala, Magadhi, Khitauli and Panpatha, and four-wheel drives and elephant-back are your only options inside the reserve. There’s plenty of camps and hotels here, to suit every budget, so don’t leave until you see a tiger!

When to visit: February to June. The park is closed in monsoon.

Closest airport: Jabalpur {190 kms}

