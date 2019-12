A quick auto rickshaw ride should easily get you to the base of the hill this homestay sits atop. And if you’re up for it, hike up the steep path or get the owner, Babu, to pick you up. Sunsets and sunrises are best watched from the second hill top, also part of the property, before you settle in for drinks and barbecue there. Then walk back to the main house, with three massive rooms and an attic room, for a dinner laid out for kings. Coorg cuisine reigns supreme, and Babu really spoils you with chicken curry, Pandi or pork curry, akki {rice} roti and nool puttu {string hoppers} for almost every meal. A great option if you want the country life without being too far from the town, Madikeri {seven kilometres away}.

Price: INR 3,500 for two per night