Where To Stay In And Around Tirupati For Under INR 4,000 A Night

A bit further away from the main Tirupati town, and closer to the Kalahasti temple, this one sits pretty on a hill. The open plan hotel is built around a water body (not to be confused with their swimming pool as it looks exactly like one!) and even has an island restaurant. The rooms are spacious and overlook either the water body or the hills, so win-win either way. A swimming pool surrounded by firangi pani trees is ideal to soak up some sun beside. Or even get your exercise in. We suggest you have the buffet meals as it’s easier than ordering a la carte. Breakfast is part of the deal, and they will happily pack it for you, if you want to start early and eat on the go.