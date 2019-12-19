Keto Cookies And Paan Cupcakes: This Insta Baker Offers Unusual Options

Whisky Business does everything - customised cakes, cupcakes, cookies, pies, jam rolls and even oat bars! In fact, Lavanya Valluri, the mastermind chef behind Whisky Business, has been cooking and baking since she was 6 years old - so as you can imagine, she has had tons of practice and can whip up something amazing for you, just the way you want it!

We especially love that she is trying to incorporate traditional Indian sweets into her baking, with unusual options like Motichoor Laddu Cupcakes with caramel buttercream, and Paan Cupcakes with strawberry mascarpone frosting! For those of you who have joined the keto bandwagon -- you'll find keto cookies and mug cakes to satisfy your sweet tooth. Want to gift your boozy friends something sweet? Check out her alcohol-based cupcakes -- the chocolate whiskey cupcakes, with whiskey caramel filling and chocolate coffee buttercream are a win!

Prices start from INR 90 per cupcake, and INR 60 per brownie. A kilogram of cake starts from INR 1,000 and goes up depending on the level of detail you ask for. For now, the only way to order is to DM Whisky Business on Instagram or WhatsApp them. Lavanya recommends ordering at least 2-3 days in advance for the cupcakes and brownies, (and at least a week in advance for custom cakes) and she will get your order delivered through Dunzo, Ola or Uber.