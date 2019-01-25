White River Rafting, Tiger Reserve And Alot More With Nature Only At Dandeli

If you are an adventure junkie and a nature lover this is the perfect place for you to hang out. Dandeli is a natural habitat for wildlife, including tigers, leopards, black panthers, elephants, gaur, deer, antelopes, and bears. It is the second largest wildlife sanctuary in Karnataka and was designated as a tiger reserve in 2007. It’s an adventure sports destination, and a white-water rafting destination in South India. It is one of the few locations where rafting is possible even in peak summer months of March to June. There are lot more activities like spotting crocodiles, kayaking and early morning boat ride to the hidden island. There are few waterfalls you can cover on the way. The best part of this trip is you will enjoy the journey. The road surrounding with greenery and nature makes you feel like heaven.