From Scrumptious Food To Classic Drinks, This Brewgarden Is What You Shouldn't Miss!

Who all want to party at Brew park garden and get lost in greenery this is the place. 46 ounces is first and best brew garden in Bangalore which is located in Electronic city, got a chance to chill with friend at this place on a Saturday for lunch, as we entered inside the word came out was wow , Ambience is filled with greenery and lawns and also have a small pound inside the place everything seems perfect and green , place is huge and very comfortable seating indoor n outdoor, with good natural lighting. Coming to beer on tap are Kolsch, Hefeweizen, Indian pale ale and stout and the Mannheim brew are the best of making brews. Service was quick and professional, the staff was so knowledgable and guided us in choosing the menu and well trained. I had a pleasant dining experience with food of the most exquisite flavours. Starters - Dahike kabab - prawn salt and pepper - Tangra chilly chicken - Assorted veg and nonveg pizza Everything we tasted was too good and perfectly presented and served Main course:- - Phadhai flat rice noodles - prawn yellow curry with steam rice - Dal makhani - Veg sabz pulao - Assorted Indian breads - mutton gongura Desserts we had: - Pizookies Every ingredient went inside each dish was so perfect and good the chef as great knowledge of what the have in the menu and what the crowd likes in Bangalore. Overall I like this place I highly recommend going to 46 ounce Our ratings : Food:- 5/5 Service:- 5/5 Ambience:- 5/5