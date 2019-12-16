Answer The Call Of The Wild With These Safaris Around Bangalore

South-east of Nagarhole is the Kabini Forest Reserve. The calm water of the Kabini River sits at the center and sees a steady stream of animals saunter by (elephants and deer are common and if you are lucky you’ll see a tiger too). Once a favourite hunting ground with the ruling British and Maharajas, Kabini now is thronged by wildlife lovers (there are plenty of lodges and resorts around here) who come by for their water and land safaris.

Best time to visit: November to January

Distance from Bangalore: 208.7 km