Stomp Through Vineyards, Go For Wine Tasting, And Enjoy At These Winery Tours

Big Banyan, the wine brand from Namma Bengaluru has now opened their vineyard on the outskirts of the city. Surrounded by lush green, it is located five km away from the delightfully popular tourist spot that the brand shares its name with - Dodda Aalada Mara (Big Banyan Tree). Now that the vineyard is open to the public, the company has built a modern Tasting Room where you can try four to six wines and cheese from 10 Cuts Of Cheese. Feel free to swirl, smell and taste the wine while you get your spirits high. After this, you can take a walk around the winery and vineyard as you hear the story of wine to bottle.

Price: INR 500

