Hammocks, Bunk Beds And A Cottage: Check Into This Hostel For INR 595 A Night

After Woke Arpora and Woke Morjim, Woke Hostel's third property is located on the quieter side of Indiranagar, away from the traffic, but still so close to all the action. Unlike the hostel's Goan sisters, this one channels a very backpacker meets staycation vibe with its aesthetically minimalistic dorms (female-only is available too) and private rooms, and a beautiful outdoor garden with hammocks, swing chairs, and trees.

The grey and white paint job coupled with European-style flooring give the whole space a certain Insta-worthiness. Plus, the cool hangout spot like setting will grow on you the moment you check in. So much so that you might just extend your stay. Three common areas to meet like-minded folks and enough space to just chill out, you will love how everything is about just kicking back and taking life in the slow lane. At night, the outdoor garden is perfect to lie down and star gaze while enjoying Bangalore's weather.

If you are travelling in a group, or with your SO, there are private rooms and single beds. Folks who already stay in Bangalore, you'll be happy to know that they allow local check-ins, so if you want to stay with your visiting BFF, the cottage room that flanks the outdoor garden is perfect. It's away from the main complex, and you can pretend the whole garden is yours!