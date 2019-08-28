Calling all women of Nagavara! Ditch Commercial Street and head to Elements mall. From western to ethnic wear, you’ll be able to find something for all occasions. Whether you want to splurge or get something budget-friendly, choose depending on your mood and go home with a smile on your face.
Bookmark These Brands That Cater To Women In Elements Mall
Max
Max is an amazing clothing store for women. One of India’s most lovable brands, it’s loved because of the quality of clothing and the latest trends at affordable prices. Leggings, kurtas and even western wear can all be found here in an amazing range of colours.
Fashion Big Bazaar
A branch of Big Bazaar, this store sells apparel for women and men. But the collection for women here is great and cheap. All your occasion wear can be bought here so bring along your mother and grandmother to get all their shopping done in one go. Stoles, bags and even accessories are all found here.
Soch
If you have an occasion to get dressed up for, head to Soch. A popular brand for traditional clothing, you’ll find sarees, lehenga sets, kurtas and even ethnic dresses are available with beautiful zari. Though slightly on the expensive side, we think it’s worth making an investment in clothes here.
Pantaloons
An old school brand loved by most Indians, Pantaloons has quirky designs and a contemporary take on regular clothing. With more than 100 top-notch brands, you can find formal wear to casual wear across various budgets. A one-stop-shop for all, this store should be bookmarked on your last-minute shopping list.
Kashmir House
Kashmir House is a great haunt for scarves and shawls which are made with passion and attention to detail, colours, prints and materials. Accessories in different patterns with house decor as well will add a twist to the otherwise regular stuff in your house. Silk, cashmere, wool and linen are materials you can find here.
Movi
Movi is a boutique in the mall. With both, regular and occasion wear, a stop here is sufficient to load you up with months of clothes. Sarees, kurtas, palazzo pants and even matching dupattas can all be found here so you’ll be sure to walk out with a full wardrobe. With clothes starting at INR 800, apparel are affordable for the quality and designs!
Melange
Melange focuses on completing the every day basic range for the modern girl and woman. They even offer occasion and traditional wear in a range of options for you. So head on here if you want some old school traditional attires.
Comments (0)