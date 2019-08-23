Why Should Boys Have All The Fun? Hit These Women Only Gyms In Town

If you are looking to shed those extra kilos or just stay fit, then head to Ve Shape Women's Fitness. Located in Marathahalli, Ve Shape is an all women's fitness centre that focuses on weight loss and general fitness. From cardio to strengthening, whatever your fitness goal is, they'd help you out. The membership rates for weight loss here is priced at INR 3,735 for one month, INR 10,032 for three months and INR 14,615 for six months and for general fitness it is priced at INR 2,590 for one month, INR 7,170 for three months and INR 9,460 for six months.