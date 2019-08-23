Zumba, yoga, core training or endurance training – switch on the music, tie up those laces, and get set to get fit, at these girls-only gyms! Bring it on.
Why Should Boys Have All The Fun? Hit These Women Only Gyms In Town
Pink Fitness
Ladies! Bookmark this women's only gym in Jayanagar. Pink Fitness, a gym just for us ladies helps you get your fitness goals back on track. Be it cardio, abs or weights, you can now work out without any inhibitions. They have just one centre in Bangalore in Jayanagar. The three months membership plan is priced at INR 9,599, six months membership at INR 11,999 and a yearly membership plan at 17,399. They also have three-day free trial classes.
Curves Brookfield
Taking circuit training to the next level, this women-only gym will sort out all your main muscle groups in just 30 minutes. They’ve blended cardio, strength and core training, pilates, functional training and Zumba in such a way that you’ll get the best of it all through a circuit session. Sounds great right? Well, go on… sign up soon! The membership here is priced at INR 10,000 for three months, INR 13,000 for six months and INR 16,000 for the year. They have two centres in Bangalore at Kundanhalli and Whitefield.
Ve Shape Women's Fitness
If you are looking to shed those extra kilos or just stay fit, then head to Ve Shape Women's Fitness. Located in Marathahalli, Ve Shape is an all women's fitness centre that focuses on weight loss and general fitness. From cardio to strengthening, whatever your fitness goal is, they'd help you out. The membership rates for weight loss here is priced at INR 3,735 for one month, INR 10,032 for three months and INR 14,615 for six months and for general fitness it is priced at INR 2,590 for one month, INR 7,170 for three months and INR 9,460 for six months.
Contours Women’s Fitness Studio
One of the first all-girl gym and studios in town, Contours offers ladies a full-fledged gym to workout at. Circuit training, treadmills, cross trainers, cycles, and weights to build those muscles, it’s all on offer. They also have sessions in Yoga, Zumba, aerobics and function training if you’re looking for a holistic approach to fitness. They also have group classes both morning and evening. The membership here is priced at INR 250 for one session, INR 4,999 per month for the fat loss program and INR 3,999 for the fitness program. They also provide counseling on nutrition and help you chart out your diet plan.
Fit Habit
Fit Habit in Wilson Garden is a women's only fitness centre that helps you stay fit and healthy. They offer fitness services such as functional training, group sessions of yoga, Zumba and pilates and personal training for your specific fitness goals. The membership here is priced at INR 4,100 per month, INR 3,900 for three months and INR 15,800 for six months. Personal training is priced at INR 700 per session and INR 11,500 for 12 sessions.
