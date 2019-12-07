It's An All-Girl Holiday With These Women-Only Travel Groups

Cindy Lauper got it absolutely spot on when she sang ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’. We really do. And what better way to enjoy and the upcoming holiday season (hello, New Year!) life than travelling. No need to bring along the boyfriend or husband either. In fact, ditch Dad and your brother too. Just rope in your gal pals, Mum, sisters or just dive in solo into the world on women travellers. These women-only travel clubs will give you that push if you need it. Here’s to many holidays without them boys and their smelly socks! Ready girls? Let’s go!