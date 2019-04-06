For those of you ladies who are looking for formal wear both in western and ethnic styles, we've done the hunting so you don't have to. No matter your budget or office dress code, you’ll find quirky patterns, sharp cuts, basic colours and churidar sets as well. For the girl on the go, this is a working woman’s guide to comfortable and innovative office apparel.
Women On The Go: Check Out These Brands For Great Office Wear
H&M
H&M is a popular fast fashion brand that makes some classic office wear. From cotton shirts that are great for summer wear to straight cut jackets in glossy colours, you’ll also find tapered and straight cut pants that fit well. They also have formal dresses in sombre colours and calf-length skirts for office.
Marks & Spencers
Marks & Spencers is all about clean cuts and minimalism. Their collection comprises of linen, cotton and lyocell pants available in more neutral colours to match their summer-y coloured blouses and shirts of yellows and oranges. It may be more on the expensive side but the quality of fabrics is great and so worth it.
Central Mall
Any of the Central Malls in town is a one-stop-shop for lazy shoppers. So whether it’s ethnic or Western formals you’re looking for, with brands like Global Desi, Allen Solly and Van Heusen, head here if you are confused about what to purchase. You can also book a personal stylist to help you with the shopping spree.
Zara
Zara’s spring collections are usually filled with clothes made of breathable fabrics like cotton. A ruffle on the hem and off shoulder blouses are what you can expect here. From satin trousers to jackets and formal dresses, Zara is on the expensive side but when you wear a curated outfit from Zara to work, you’ll be sure to make heads nod.
Chemistry
For trendy work wear from sizes XS to XL, Chemistry is a go-to. Whether it’s a skirt you’re looking for or a checkered dress for work, they seem to have it all on their racks. Tunics and formal tops are sold in neat cuts and funky designs. The staff here will be happy to help you out with mixing and matching to find you that perfect look.
The August Co.
Sometimes international brands don’t always work for the Indian physique. The August Co. makes great office wear that is tailored specifically for Indian women. Blouses, trousers, skirts and dresses are all found in 24 custom sizes taking into account diverse proportions like narrow waists and large hips.
Ombre Lane
For those of you who have no time to go out shopping, we bring to you an online brand Ombre Lane that does stunning functional office wear. Say goodbye to popping blouse buttons or visible panty lines since important details like bra strap holders and no-gape buttons are incorporated into their apparel.
Westside
Great for both ethnic and western formal wear, Westside is adored by many for its affordability and innovation. Brands like Utsa, Gia and Wardrobe all make great apparel and have their own styles. So whether you’re looking for classic formal or fun office wear, Westside has it all. You might notice that a lot of colleagues are all probably wearing these brands as well.
Brands Outlet
A surplus store in Koramangala, Brands Outlet caters to all your clothing needs. From brands like Arrow to Indian brands like Biba, you’ll find that all labels are sold at a much cheaper rate than the actual costs. So go into the office looking sleek in high-end fashion labels while your colleagues look at you not knowing what a crazy deal you got.
FableStreet
If you enjoy a combination of comfort and stylish work wear, bookmark Fable Street in your tabs for timeless styles and premium fabrics from the comfort of your computer. Surf through their collection of dresses to find the tailored option that will fit you well. If you’re curvy and worried about wrong measurements, save them online for future references and you are good to go.
Comments (0)