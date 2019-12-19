Go Sustainable With Toxic Free Toys For Your Kids From This Bangalore Based Brand

Shumee is bringing back the toys from the past made out of wood with a modern twist for your little one. Shumee makes educational toys for kids till the age of six that are interactive and helps reduce the screen time they are exposed to. It was started by Meeta as an attempt to keep her boys active and engaged in activities with toys that are safe and toxic free. She partnered with toy makers across the country and designed toys that are interactive and educational. Find a range of wooden toys such as activity triangle with alphabets and numbers puzzle, a drawing board, butterfly balance board and tools chair for toddlers and preschoolers.

You can also find wooden crochet rattles with teethers for your newborn at INR 425. They also stock up on organic muslin cotton bibs, swaddles, and nappies that are eco-friendly and doesn't hurt the baby's skin. The activity boxes for toddlers, babies, and preschoolers with multiple products suitable for each age group is my pick from Shumee. Apart from educational toys and baby essentials, they also sell books and activity cards for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers. Shumee has a warehouse cum store in Doopanahalli and also an online store where you could shop from.