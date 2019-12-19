Breathtaking Interiors & Scrumptious Food At This Restaurant In Koramangala!

Want to Unwind after a Long Busy Working Hour, Visit this Beautiful multi-level restaurant, Bumblebee Brauhaus in the heart of the city, yet so far from the noises of the city with their Soothing Ambience. The plethora of dishes that they have curated so mindfully can be witnessed with the finesse with which each of the dish is made and presented. Not your Usual dishes that you will find in every other restaurant but some very unique fusion dishes and their cocktail and bar menu even makes it Awesome. I tried Portobello Mushrooms, Anglo-Indian Lamb Chops, Scotch Eggs, and the star Paan Pannacotta as well as Queen Bee Mojito