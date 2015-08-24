Workbench Projects bring “maker culture” to the city, with workshops on everything from assembling a bicycle and building a boomerang to building robots.
Workbench Projects Gives DIY-ers, Designers and Others a Space to Create
- Nearest Metro Station: Halasuru
How it all began
Founders Pavan Kumar and Anupama Prakash wanted a dedicated space in the city that creative people and innovators from a variety of backgrounds could call home. With their eyes set on the “next decade of technological innovation,” Workbench Projects also provides mentorship, resources, and other forms of support to engineers and artists.
How it works
If you’ve seen the large “Making is not a Crime” signs around the Halasuru Metro Station, that’s Workbench Projects. They double as an everyday space for full-time “makers” – engineers, designers, artists, and other do-it-yourself enthusiasts – to develop prototypes, and as a venue for events and workshops in which the general public can drop in and play around. With a wide variety of advisors, partners, and collaborators on board, participants can be assured they’ll rub shoulders with some of the best minds around.
What’s new?
We’re loving the wide variety of audiences their workshops attract – from weekends dedicated to women entrepreneurs to Hackerupt, an upcoming hackathon for teenagers. We’re also looking forward to the next edition of “Random Hacks of Kindness,” a twice-yearly event dedicated to tech-savvy humanitarian projects.
Where: Halasuru Metro Station, Old Madras Road, Gupta Layout, Halasuru
Contact: +91 9663090123, +91 9945002529
