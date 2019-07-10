World'S Biggest Bird Sculpture Is Here In Kerala

A world-class facility theme park inside the world's largest bird sculpture is right here in South India, did you know? Well, Kollam can boast of this amazing spot. Located at an altitude of 1000 feet amongst the scenic beauty of lush Green valley, the way up to reach this bird is by soaring through the skies in an ultra-modern cable car facility thus letting you glide through the skies. The journey to reach the bird itself is a scene to look out for at Jatayu Earth's Center. Once on top you can walk around the 200 feet long, 150 feet wide and 75 feet tall bird sculpture. Six months down the lane the 6D experience museum would be opened too. The Adventure Park is now open and boasts of nearly 15 activities to choose from, thus making it a day outing. The entrance fee is 400/- which included the cable car ride.