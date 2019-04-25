The World's Second Largest Mangrove In Pondicherry

Imagine going boating through green landscapes in the pristine waters sighting birds and otters in the early morning or evening hours? Yes, Pichavaram with it's Meandering Mangroves is the place to be. We were completely spellbound by the boat ride through the lesser known Pichavaram which is the second largest mangrove forest in the world. There are speed boats and also rowing boats which take you to the mangrove. Would say this is a must visit if on trip to Pondicherry since it's just 80 kms away. Visiting during the early hours of morning or in the evenings would make the ride better owing to the heat. But once inside the mangroves, it's pleasant and definitely an experience to remember for life. Boating starts at 8 am to 5 pm.