Make Everyone Go WOW With Outfits From This Store In Commercial Street

As you enter commercial street from Mysore Saree Udyog, along the same side of the Iconic Woody's spot a well-lit board that reads WoW - World of Women. If you are the bride, sister of the bride or even a bridesmaid, find the perfect lehenga for you at World of Women. The ground floor is dedicated to heavy to light lehengas, sarees made out of silk, georgette and satin with embellishments, basically anything you'd need for a wedding. Whatever the occasion or budget you may have, they have something for everyone who walks in.

We are talking about anarkalis made out of velvet and raw silk with embroidery and heavy dupattas, kurtas with asymmetrical cuts and different prints such as floral, geometric and digital among others. Find kurta sets with palazzos, Patiala pants and straight pants suitable both for everyday casual wear and embroidered ones with cape and dupattas for occasion or parties. The first floor of the store stocks up on designer kurtas, salwar sets and also western wear for women. Shop for mini to maxi dresses with embellishments for a cocktail party and dresses made out of cotton and georgette in different prints for a casual day at work or brunch with friends. They also stock up on skirts, pants, and tops to fill your wardrobe. One visit to the store should sort you out for both casual and occasion wear.